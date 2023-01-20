G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $10,497.77 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024324 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000206 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

