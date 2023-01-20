genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Up 29.4%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) was up 29.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Approximately 5,937,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 1,402,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

genedrive Stock Up 29.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

