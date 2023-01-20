Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Down 32.0% in December

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Infobird Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of IFBD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,990. Infobird has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
Infobird Company Profile
