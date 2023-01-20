Insider Selling: Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Sells £18,477 in Stock

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 205,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £18,477 ($22,546.67).

Cornerstone FS Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CSFS stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.69. Cornerstone FS plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 40 ($0.49).

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company also offers currency payment services for its customers and liquidity services to foreign exchange brokers. It primarily provides its services to the UK-based SMEs either directly or through white label partners on a SaaS basis, as well as high net worth individual clients.

