Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 11,014 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 11,014 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $286,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 235,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,675. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

