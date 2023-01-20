International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Up 16.4%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH)’s share price shot up 16.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. 443,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 241,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of International Tower Hill Mines from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 16.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $138.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 318,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Articles

