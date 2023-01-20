International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Up 16.4%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH)’s share price shot up 16.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. 443,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 241,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of International Tower Hill Mines from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 16.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $138.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.70.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
