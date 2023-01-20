iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Down 27.3% in December

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,300 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 347,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

