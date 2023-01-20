Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Trading Down 0.9%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

About Japan Steel Works

(Get Rating)

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

