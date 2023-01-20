Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 750 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.37) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.37) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.20) target price on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.64) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 952.73 ($11.63).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

ASC opened at GBX 700 ($8.54) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,344 ($28.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,258.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 710.01.

Insider Transactions at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,526.36).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.