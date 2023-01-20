Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €49.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($62.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Basf Stock Down 1.8 %

BAS stock opened at €52.18 ($56.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.04. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a one year high of €69.15 ($75.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

