Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.18) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.18) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,576 ($19.23) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,283 ($15.66) on Monday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 782.40 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,336 ($16.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,376.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,098.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 992.32.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.