Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Down 6.3%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.69 target price on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$39.46 million and a P/E ratio of -27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.