Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Down 1.4%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.79 and last traded at C$13.80. Approximately 4,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.47.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

