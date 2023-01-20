Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in December

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Makita stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,748. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.91. Makita has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Makita will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

