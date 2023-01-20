Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

MMX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

