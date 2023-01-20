National Bankshares Trims NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Target Price to C$6.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRA. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Trading Up 7.6 %

NanoXplore stock opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.