NCC Group (LON:NCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 240 ($2.93) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 260 ($3.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NCC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 184.80 ($2.26) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.23. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($2.99). The company has a market capitalization of £576.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,640.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

