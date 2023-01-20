Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $258.55 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $258.55 million and $24.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.74 or 0.07375945 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04401827 USD and is down -8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $50,235,194.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

