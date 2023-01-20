Pi Financial Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.50.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$60.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.96. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.38.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

