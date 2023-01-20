Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 1,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Procure Space ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period.

