ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading 0.9% Higher

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.61 and last traded at C$7.60. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.20 million and a PE ratio of -400.00.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

