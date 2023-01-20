ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Up 1.9%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.42. Approximately 2,351,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,520,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 294,376 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 559.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Further Reading

