PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. 477,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $99,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $34,786.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,678 shares of company stock worth $458,740. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

