Raymond James Cuts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$3.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

YGR opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$4.07.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

