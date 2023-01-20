Raymond James Cuts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$3.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Yangarra Resources Stock Performance
YGR opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$4.07.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.