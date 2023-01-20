Raymond James Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.00.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV opened at C$8.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.40. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.98 and a 12 month high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

