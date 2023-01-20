Raymond James Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$12.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.04. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

