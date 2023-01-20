Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 103.40 ($1.26).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 105.08 ($1.28) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,413.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.63.

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,463.12). In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($14,198.00). Also, insider Warren East acquired 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,463.12). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 70,990 shares of company stock worth $5,985,025.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.