Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($36.30) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.4 %

G1A opened at €40.37 ($43.88) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.18 ($33.89) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($52.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.23.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

