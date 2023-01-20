Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €800.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($853.26) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($978.26) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($815.22) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €776.60 ($844.13) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($283.21). The company has a 50-day moving average of €716.01 and a 200 day moving average of €668.57.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

