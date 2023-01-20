Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Puma Stock Down 2.2 %

ETR:PUM opened at €61.54 ($66.89) on Tuesday. Puma has a twelve month low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a twelve month high of €109.25 ($118.75). The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

