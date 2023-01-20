Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.59) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.22) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,130 ($50.40).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,091.50 ($49.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,151.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,018.07. The stock has a market cap of £103.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,098.21. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85).

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.