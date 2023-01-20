Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Saputo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

Saputo Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE SAP opened at C$36.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.11. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.25. The stock has a market cap of C$15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 74.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

