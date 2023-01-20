SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 197,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
SMHI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 39,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.51. SEACOR Marine has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.08.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.
SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.
