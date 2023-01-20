SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 197,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SEACOR Marine Stock Up 2.9 %

SMHI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 39,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.51. SEACOR Marine has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,196,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.