Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Rises By 53.3%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

