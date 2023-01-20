Short Interest in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Declines By 32.3%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FCAX stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,821. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $138,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 5,217.9% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

