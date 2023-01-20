Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Decreases By 51.3%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

Shares of TKLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 20,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,580. Yoshitsu has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.