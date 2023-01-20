Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Trading Up 27.1%

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 27.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Silverlake Axis Stock Up 27.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of digital economy software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail, and logistics ecosystems. It operates through the following segments: Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transactions and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others.

