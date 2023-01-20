SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC downgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SNC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.78.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$27.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$33.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.