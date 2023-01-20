Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the December 15th total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DALXF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. 16,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DALXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

