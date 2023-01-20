Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.41.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTE opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$9.16.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$712.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

