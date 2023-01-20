Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) were up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 10,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

