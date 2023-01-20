Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.80). 2,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.83).

Taseko Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. The firm has a market cap of £422.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,843.75.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

