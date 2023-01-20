Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 9,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,440. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
