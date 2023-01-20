Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 9,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,440. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

