Timothy Paul Carrol Sells 15,000 Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Stock

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £116,100 ($141,671.75).

Focusrite Stock Performance

LON:TUNE opened at GBX 790 ($9.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 792.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 822.97. The company has a market cap of £467.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,880.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. Focusrite plc has a 52 week low of GBX 630 ($7.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,520 ($18.55).

Focusrite Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

