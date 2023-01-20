Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$82.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.80.

TSE TOU opened at C$67.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.26. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$41.09 and a twelve month high of C$84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$22.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. In other news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at C$591,597,316.63. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,424,320.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

