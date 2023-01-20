Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 447,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $4,979,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.