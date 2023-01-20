United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.06. 3,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $50.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 22.12%.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.38%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.