Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Down 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.23 and last traded at $67.49. 1,198,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 924,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period.

