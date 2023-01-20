Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Down 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.23 and last traded at $67.49. 1,198,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 924,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund
