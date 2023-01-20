Wells Fargo & Company Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

WFC opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

