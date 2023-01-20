Wrapped BNB Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $66.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $291.68 or 0.01389918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,749,717 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

